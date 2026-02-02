Brand AP Takes a Beating Under Chandrababu Naidu: Ambati–Jogi Ramesh Episodes Raise Alarms

The violent attacks, purported to be murder attempts, on the residences of YSRCP leaders and former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh over the weekend mark a deeply disturbing slide in Andhra Pradesh’s political culture. These were not stray incidents or spontaneous outbursts. They were organised acts of intimidation, widely captured on video, allegedly carried out by supporters of the ruling TDP.

The stated trigger was the alleged comments made by Ambati Rambabu against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and by Jogi Ramesh against IT Minister Nara Lokesh. If those remarks violated the law, filing cases against the individuals concerned is both legitimate and necessary. That has, in fact, been done in Ambati Rambabu’s case.

But governance does not end there. The real question confronting the state today is far more serious: why has the law gone missing when it comes to those who attacked private homes, vandalised property, and threatened personal safety?

Selective Justice Is No Justice

The silence of the administration on the attackers is deafening. No swift arrests. No visible deterrence. No strong message that violence—especially against opposition leaders—is unacceptable.

Defenders of the ruling party argue that during the YSRCP regime, attacks on TDP offices went unpunished, and therefore similar acts today should be viewed as political “payback.” This argument is not only cynical, it is dangerous. The state cannot be run on vendetta logic. Governance is not a balance sheet of revenge.

Moreover, the comparison itself is flawed. An attack on a party office, however condemnable, is not the same as targeting private residences, where families, women, and children live. Crossing that line signals a collapse of political restraint and a descent into mob politics.

Power Is Temporary, Consequences Are Permanent

Some within the ruling ecosystem may believe that electoral victory grants them immunity and an opportunity to “settle scores.” This is not cinema, where revenge offers closure. In real politics, it only deepens bitterness and fuels an endless cycle of retaliation.

Power changes hands. Governments fall. Videos remain. Faces are remembered.

If YSRCP were to return to power tomorrow, would those seen leading these attacks feel secure? Andhra Pradesh’s political history offers a clear answer. Violence never protects anyone in the long run—it only multiplies future risks.

Electoral Lessons Ignored

Indian politics has repeatedly shown that political violence alienates neutral voters. The 2024 verdict itself was shaped by public fatigue with high-handedness and political aggression. To believe that the same tactics will not backfire again in 2029 is to ignore recent history.

Every stone thrown at an opposition leader’s house is a message—not just to rivals, but to undecided citizens watching silently.

The Real Loser: Andhra Pradesh

Beyond party politics, the greatest casualty of these incidents is the image of Andhra Pradesh itself. These attacks occurred in and around the capital region, precisely when the government is trying to project stability, safety, and investor confidence.

While Chandrababu Naidu speaks of development and global investments, visuals of homes being vandalised and set ablaze send a very different signal—one that resembles lawless regimes rather than a reform-driven state. Investors do not differentiate between party flags; they only assess stability, predictability, and governance.

A Test of Leadership

For Chandrababu Naidu, this moment is a test not of political strength, but of statesmanship. For Nara Lokesh, often projected as a next-generation leader, it is a test of democratic maturity.

True authority is not demonstrated by letting supporters run amok. It is demonstrated by restraining them, even when they act in your name.

If the Chief Minister genuinely cares about Andhra Pradesh’s reputation and future, the response must be swift, impartial, and uncompromising. The law must act against perpetrators regardless of political affiliation. Anything less will confirm fears that power, not justice, now governs the state.

History will not remember who shouted louder—but who upheld the Constitution when it mattered.

YS Jagan's Response on The Mob Violence