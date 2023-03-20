Black Day For Democracy: YSRCP Leaders Condemn TDP Attack On Dalit MLAs
AP ASSEMBLY: Condemning the attack by the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members on the Speaker's Chair and Dalit MLAs on the seventh day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions on Monday, YSRCP termed it as Black Day for democracy and sought stringent action against the TDP MLAs The YSRCP MLAs narrated the sequence of events in which the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was attacked and Dalit MLA's TJR Sudhakar and Eliza were assaulted by TDP members under the direction of the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
Check the tweets by the YSRCP MLAs against the TDP:
సభలో ప్రతిరోజూ ఎస్సీ నేతలతో అధికారపార్టీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, స్పీకర్ను అసభ్యపదజాలంతో తిట్టించడం, స్పీకర్ పోడియం వద్దకు వెళ్లి రచ్చచేస్తున్న టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను శాశ్వతంగా సస్పెండ్ చేయాలి...#TDPRowdiesInAssembly#YSRCPDalitMLAattackedInAssembly
— Roja Selvamani (@RojaSelvamaniRK) March 20, 2023
Black Day in Andhra Pradesh #TDPRowdiesInAssembly#YSRCPDalitMLAattackedInAssembly pic.twitter.com/4pjo0qIJi1
— Kodali Nani (@IamKodaliNani) March 20, 2023
Black Day in Andhra Pradesh ⚫️
అసెంబ్లీ సాక్షిగా వైయస్సార్సీపీ దళిత ఎమ్మెల్యే సుధాకర్పై దాడి చేసిన టీడీపీ నేతలు.#TDPRowdiesInAssembly#YSRCPDalitMLAattackedInAssembly pic.twitter.com/ntgIZJNnhq
— Padmavathy Jonnalagadda (YSRCP) (@Padmavathy_YSRC) March 20, 2023
Strongly condemning the atrocities of TDP in the Assembly
“This is not an attack on me but on entire SC Community”
- YSRCP MLA SUDHAKAR BABU GARU#TDPRowdiesInAssembly #YSRCPDalitMLAAttackedInAssembly pic.twitter.com/24kl0E4gwe
— Sajjala Bhargava Reddy (@SajjalaBhargava) March 20, 2023
తోటి సభ్యుల హక్కులను కాలరాస్తున్న టీడీపీ సైకో మూక @ncbn @JaiTDP#TDPRowdiesInAssembly#YSRCPDalitMLAattackedInAssembly pic.twitter.com/5aEDpKKIND
— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) March 20, 2023
YSRCP MPs also condemned the attack on the Dalit MLA in the Assembly today.
దళిత ఎమ్మెల్యేలపైనా దాడి చేయడం దుర్మార్గమైన చర్య. ఈ ఘటనకు బాధ్యులైన టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలను సభ నుంచి శాశ్వతంగా బహిష్కరించాలి#TDPRowdiesInAssembly#YSRCPDalitMLAattackedInAssembly
— Madhavi Goddeti (@MadhaviGoddeti) March 20, 2023
దళితులంటే టీడీపీకి ఎందుకింత కక్ష్య? నాడు అధికారంలో ఉన్నప్పుడు దళితులలో పుట్టాలని ఎవరు కోరుకుంటారు అని స్వయానా ముఖ్యమంత్రి హోదాలో చంద్రబాబు అన్నాడు. నేడు ఏకంగా దళితులపై అదే @ncbn చట్ట సభ సాక్షిగా దాడి చేయించాడు. దళితులకు చంద్రబాబు క్షమాపణ చెప్పాలి. #TDPRowdiesInAssembly pic.twitter.com/eJpopCyQ2e
— N Reddeppa - MP (@reddeppa_MP) March 20, 2023
Also Read: Black Day In AP Assembly History: TDP Leaders Attack Speaker, YSRCP MLAs