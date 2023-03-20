Black Day For Democracy: YSRCP Leaders Condemn TDP Attack On Dalit MLAs

AP ASSEMBLY: Condemning the attack by the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members on the Speaker's Chair and Dalit MLAs on the seventh day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions on Monday, YSRCP termed it as Black Day for democracy and sought stringent action against the TDP MLAs The YSRCP MLAs narrated the sequence of events in which the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was attacked and Dalit MLA's TJR Sudhakar and Eliza were assaulted by TDP members under the direction of the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Check the tweets by the YSRCP MLAs against the TDP:

Strongly condemning the atrocities of TDP in the Assembly “This is not an attack on me but on entire SC Community” - YSRCP MLA SUDHAKAR BABU GARU#TDPRowdiesInAssembly #YSRCPDalitMLAAttackedInAssembly pic.twitter.com/24kl0E4gwe — Sajjala Bhargava Reddy (@SajjalaBhargava) March 20, 2023

YSRCP MPs also condemned the attack on the Dalit MLA in the Assembly today.

