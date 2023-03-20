Black Day For Democracy: YSRCP Leaders Condemn TDP Attack On Dalit MLAs

Mar 20, 2023, 15:12 IST
Black Day For Democracy: YSRCP Leaders Condemn TDP Attack On Dalit MLAs - Sakshi Post

AP ASSEMBLY: Condemning the attack by the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members on the Speaker's Chair and  Dalit MLAs on the seventh day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions on Monday, YSRCP termed it as Black Day for democracy and sought stringent action against the TDP MLAs The YSRCP MLAs narrated the sequence of events in which the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was attacked and Dalit MLA's TJR Sudhakar and Eliza were assaulted by TDP members under the direction of the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Check the tweets by the YSRCP MLAs against the TDP:

YSRCP MPs also condemned the attack on the Dalit MLA in the Assembly today.

Also Read: Black Day In AP Assembly History: TDP Leaders Attack Speaker, YSRCP MLAs


Read More:

Tags: 
Black Day In Democracy
Andhra Pradesh
AP Assembly 2023
AP speaker
TDP MLAs attack Dalit YSRCP MLAs
YSRCP
#TDP
Advertisement
Back to Top