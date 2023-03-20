Amaravati: Condemning the attack by TDP members on the Chair and Dalit MLAs in the House, YSRCP termed it as Black Day for democracy and sought stringent action against the perpetrators.

Speaking at the media point here on Monday YSRCP MLAs narrated the sequence of events in which Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was attacked and Dalit members were assaulted by TDP members under the direction of Chandrababu Naidu.

MLA VR Eliza said that TDP members have en masse attacked and manhandled the Speaker, who hails from the BC community, and demanded stringent action against the TDP MLAs.

On the directions of Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP MLAs have thrown the ethics of the House to the winds and have been trying to stall the proceedings on a daily basis as per a plan.

Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, who is placed in the front as per TDP conspiracy, rushed to the Speaker podium in a threatening manner and manhandled him, he said.

"When I tried to stop the attack on the Speaker, the TDP MLA pushed me aside. Then MLA Sudhakar Babu intervened but he too was attacked by Veeranjaneya Swamy,” Eliza said and demanded that cases be filed against the erring TDP MLAs under the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act for attacking the Dalit MLA.

Sudhakar Babu, who also addressed the media, squarely blamed Chandrababu Naidu for the incidents in the House. He said that TDP MLAs have attacked ruling party MLAs at the behest of Chandrababu and demanded action against them. "TDP MLA Veeranjaneya Swamy also abused Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy in an unparliamentary language besides attacking me,” he said.

Calling it a Black Day, Sudhakar Babu said that the TDP MLAs are showing disrespect to the Speaker who belongs to the weaker sections by hurling and tearing away the papers and pointing the placards at his face daily as per the plan hatched by Chandrababu.

When the TDP MLA Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy tried to attack the Speaker, Eliza tried to protect the Speaker by holding his hand but he was pushed aside by the unruly TDP MLAs. “Then I went to the podium to protect Eliza but upper caste TDP MLA Bendalam Ashok abused me in filthy language and pushed me aside resulting in injuries to my elbow,” he showed.

He appealed to the Speaker to examine the video footage and take action against the perpetrators and provide protection to the ruling party MLAs.

Kondepi MLA Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has been throwing placards and papers showing disrespect to the Speaker on a daily basis.TDP upper caste MLAs are also attacking us,” Sudhakar Babu said, seeking action against TDP MLAs.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy blamed Chandra Babu for clashes between BCs and SCs. It has become a routine affair for the Opposition leader to make BCs, SCs and Reddys utter abusive remarks on their own community for political gains, he rued. Chandra Babu's intention is to interrupt the ongoing sessions by provoking his MLA D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy from SC community. Taking a dig at the TDP leaders for making abusive remarks against him, he urged the Legislative Assembly Speaker T Sitharam to register cases against the TDP members and impose severe punishment on them.

YSRCP MLA, K Jogulu expressed concern over the attacks by the TDP leaders against the Speaker and seizing his podium obstructing the ongoing sessions. It's not correct on part of the Opposition to resort to such activities in the Assembly. Visuals are also clear where TDP leaders are seen attacking the Speaker to prevent MLA Eliza and others from reaching the podium. Action should be initiated against the TDP leaders after observing the visuals and preventing the reoccurrence of such incidents in the Assembly, he said.

Also Read: Black Day In AP Assembly History: TDP Leaders Attack Speaker, YSRCP MLAs