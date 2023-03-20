CSIR-IICT, Aragen and Kewaunee MOU for Finishing School skill program For Chemistry PG Students

CSIR- Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Aragen Life Sciences and Kewaunee Labway India Pvt. Ltd. signed an MOU for conducting a skill development program focused on developing skills in Advanced Synthetic Organic Chemistry and pertinent Analytical Chemistry fields. It is a Finishing School program enabling hands-on training to postgraduate students in chemistry to make them industry-ready by the end of their curriculum. The training will be offered by the scientists of CSIR-IICT in association with teaching assistance from Aragen at CSIR-IICT campus. The MOU was signed by Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-IICT, Manni Kantipudi, Chief Executive Officer, Aragen Life Sciences, and Sathyamurthy, Managing Director, Kewaunee Labway India in the presence of Union Minister of Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh.

India has historically been a major hub for chemistry talent pool. It is estimated that in the past decade, there have been about 80% growth in demand for chemistry graduates and around 37% for post-graduates driven by the growth in key sectors such as pharma, biotech and other life sciences and allied industries. With the continued focus on further boosting the life sciences and manufacturing sectors, demand for this talent pool is expected to pick momentum. This tripartite MOU will enable leveraging the power of public-private partnership in further boosting the chemistry talent pool in the country and will benefit both students and industry.

Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-IICT expressed his happiness about the partnership with private industries in developing the skilled workforce and said “Since 2017, under the CSIR integrated skill initiative, CSIR-IICT has been conducting upskilling programs to PG students with hands-on training in the area of chemical sciences and helps enhance their chances of employability. However, the current engagement is going to nurture the students as per the course designed in consultation with the industry to provide industry-ready candidates with an increased assurance of placement and thereby help meet the huge requirement of skilled HR by the industry”.

Speaking about the MOU, Manni Kantipudi, Chief Executive Officer, Aragen Life Sciences, said, “India is well positioned to play a bigger role in the global R&D and manufacturing space which will require access to a larger pool of qualified and trained talent. We are delighted to partner with CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad and Kewaunee in conducting a skill development program that will enhance India’s scientific talent pool. Senior scientists at Aragen have rich global experience and exposure, and we will be happy to leverage their knowledge in developing the course curriculum and providing teaching assistance.”

“There is an urgent need to bridge the skill gap in youth and aid rural talent get integrated into India’s industrial growth story. Kewaunee has been systemically investing in the promotion of basic science education and research through our numerous CSR projects. We are excited to partner with CSIR-IICT and Aragen to train aspiring science postgraduates and help them contribute meaningfully to the sector” remarked Sathyamurthy, Managing Director, Kewaunee Labway India.

The three organizations will provide theoretical and practical training as per the agreed course curriculum, conduct screening for selecting students for the program, provide lodging and boarding facilities, conduct evaluations and issue completion certificates to eligible students.