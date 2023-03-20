AP ASSEMBLY SESSIONS: In what could be termed a black day in the history of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature, following the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders attacking the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam, attacking two YSRCP MLAs who had gone to protect the Speaker and hurling abuses at the Deputy Chief Minister, on day seven of the AP Assembly Budget Sessions on Monday morning.

The TDP which has made it an agenda to disrupt every Assembly Session convened for the past three years went a bit too far today while staging protests against the Government in the House. During the question hour, a few TDP MLAs led by K Atchennaidu went to the podium with yellow placards and gheraoed the Speaker from both sides. They tried to hide his face with a placard and despite the Speaker’s repeated requests to sit down and participate in the sessions, they refused to heed. They tore papers and threw them at the Speaker. During the ruckus that ensued, YSRCP MLAs VR Eliza and TJR Sudhakar Babu went to protect the Speaker. However, they were pushed by a TDP MLA and TJR Sudhakar Babu was also injured in the scuffle.

Several YSRCP MLAs rushed to the podium in support of the Speaker and the MLAs resulting in a scuffle. TDP MLA Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy hurled expletives at Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and the YSRCP MLAs.TDP MLA Gorantla Buchaiah pushed Vellampalli Srinivas who fell down leading to tense moments in the House. The YSRCP MLAs strongly condemned the behavior of the TDP leader and termed it a black day in the AP Assembly history. They alleged that these attacks and protests was a ploy by the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu ina deliberate bid to disrupt the Assembly proceedings

The proceedings were stalled for a brief period and the TDP leaders were suspended for a day from the Assembly proceedings.

