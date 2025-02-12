Bird Flu: Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Guidelines for Safety, Prevention, and Alert Zones

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued critical guidelines following the recent bird flu outbreak in certain regions of the state. Villages affected by the bird flu are now categorized as 'alert zones,' with a 1 km radius around the affected areas being marked as high-risk zones. In addition, a 10 km radius has been designated as a 'surveillance area' to monitor the spread of the disease.

As part of precautionary measures, both imports and exports of poultry products from the affected areas have been temporarily halted. However, the government has reassured the public that chicken consumption remains safe in areas outside the alert and surveillance zones. People across Andhra Pradesh can continue consuming chicken without concerns, as the risk is limited to the affected zones.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus while ensuring the safety and well-being of the state's residents.