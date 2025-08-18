August 19 Holiday Likely in AP and Telangana Due To Heavy Rain Alert

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of severe to very heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from August 17 to August 19, as low pressure over the Bay of Bengal may develop into a cyclone by tomorrow. Meteorologists have advised inhabitants in Krishna and Godavari districts not to leave their houses unless absolutely essential, as severe to extremely heavy rain is anticipated in many locations until August 19.

Light to moderate rain is expected in the Rayalaseema region, with isolated heavy spells in some regions. Because of the heavy rain, people have been cautioned to stay inside their homes rather than walking on the roads, which are likely to flood.

Similarly, it projected heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Northern Coast, Yanam, Southern Coast, and Rayalaseema from August 19 to 22, with winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

As a result of the enormous predicted, schools and colleges in the twin Telugu states, particularly Andhra Pradesh, are expected to close. However, no official declaration has been made, and local officials, who are now assessing the situation, may make a decision dependent on the severity.