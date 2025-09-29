Asia Cup 2025: YS Jagan Lauds India Team, Gives Special Shout-Out to Tilak Varma

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended hearty congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup tournament.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Hearty congratulations to our cricket team on their outstanding victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan! Your exceptional skill, dedication, and teamwork have made the entire nation proud.”

He gave a special shout-out to Tilak Varma, the cricketer from Hyderabad who played a crucial role in securing India its ninth Asia Cup title.

“A special shout-out to our very own Telugu star, @TilakV9, for his crucial performance in the final and consistent brilliance throughout the tournament. Truly commendable effort!” Jagan wrote.

The final, played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 28), lived up to the intense India–Pakistan rivalry.

Pakistan started strongly, reaching 113/1 in 12.4 overs, powered by half-centuries from Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). However, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul, triggered a dramatic collapse, with nine wickets falling for just 33 runs, restricting Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs.

Chasing the target, India initially struggled as top-order batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma failed to fire.

Tilak Varma rose to the occasion, scoring an unbeaten 69, while Shivam Dube’s late assault of towering sixes ensured India crossed the finish line with two balls to spare. Their performances under pressure became the highlight of a tense, high-stakes final.