AP Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Awards 2023 Announced

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Academy awards 2023 were announced on Sunday. This year seven litterateurs have been selected for the coveted award.

The awards will be presented to the winners at Nagarjuna University on April 25. The state ministers Merugu Nagarjuna, Taneti Vanitha and Perni Nani will be the chief guests at the event.

The list of winners from each category of the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy 2023 is given below:

► Science and Technology : P. Gopikrishna

► Medicine : Dr. Alla Gopalakrishna Gokhale

► Fine Arts : Smt. Pasumarthi Pavani

► Folk and Drama : Kurati Satyam Naidu

► Agriculture : V. Gopichand

► Services : Madireddy Kondareddy

► Special Category (Art) : R. Subhash Babu