ELURU: For the third consecutive year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed Rs 6,419.89 crore funds to 78,94,169 women beneficiaries from 7,98,395 Self Help (DWCRA) Groups on Saturday. The event was held in Dendaluru in Eluru district as part of the YSR Aasara scheme.

The total assistance provided by the present government under YSR Aasara so far was Rs 19,178 crore and the government released Rs 12,758,28 crore two years previously.

Addressing a public meeting ,the Chief Minister said that though the previous government promised in 2014 that they would pay women on behalf of the self-help groups, they left debts of more than 3,000 crores, he said. Keeping the promise given in the 2019 poll manifesto the Chief Minister said that they paid off these debts bringing in the YSR Aasara scheme. The previous government cancelled the zero-interest scheme leading to piling debts of about Rs 3,036 crore of interest which turned out to be a burden to our sisters. After coming into power we have disbursed Rs 2,25,330.76 crore, and this is your Jaganna Government, he exuded. During these 45 months, your Jagananna’s government, your brother's government, has stepped forward as a women-centric government, “ he stated further.

Speaking further YS Jagan said, “The YSR Asara and YSR Zero Interest schemes have become active again under my government, and under the YSR Asara, Rs.6,419.89 crores will be directly deposited into the accounts of my sisters through the Direct Benefit Transfer without any scope for bribes, or discrimination anywhere, “ he said.

Speaking further he said, “I leave it up to you how you spend this amount. If you want to be self-employed you have the support of the government. We have given Rs.19,178 crores only for the YSR Aasara scheme. Like a brother, our government will support and guide women. We have promulgated several schemes for women including the YSR Aasara, Cheyutha and Zero Interest. More than 9 lakh women are doing various businesses and Rs.4,355 crores have been disbursed to them through banks. We have spoken to the banks to further reduce the interest rates. AP’s Self Help Groups now stand as a role model for the country. This government is fighting against discrimination against women. Ours is a government which believes that every rupee given to our sisters would lead to families prospering," he said.

“We have given 50 percent of the nominated positions to women and brought the Disha app with the intention that they should not be harmed. So far 1.17 lakhs women have registered. I am hopeful that from every village in our state, we will see a 21st-century modern woman rising,” the Chief Minister stated.

