AP Rains: Pawan Kalyan deletes THIS tweet after severe backlash

No wonder why Pawan Kalyan is called a package star. Pawan Kalyan, who is currently serving as the Deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has not stopped singing praises of the chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

His recent tweet on the ongoing flood relief operations has revealed the awareness level about the natural calamity which has affected lakhs of people in flood-ravaged districts.

Pawan Kalyan posted AI-generated pictures to highlight the flood relief efforts by the disaster response agencies under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. The Deputy chief minister’s post on X triggered a huge backlash as several users called out the leader for posting a fabricated image created by the TDP to share an update on the relief works in the affected districts. Following the outrage, he deleted the tweet.

The Deputy chief minister, who did not visit the flood-affected people to enquire about their problems and assuage their feeling, held a review meeting with the officials to enquire about the flood situation in Krishna River. Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders claimed the TDP-led coalition government has utterly failed in handling the relief operations in the flood-hit districts.