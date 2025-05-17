AP Rains: Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Forecast for the Next 7 Days

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, with significant showers expected to continue for the next seven days. The coastal regions are particularly likely to witness heavy to moderate rain during this period.

Districts such as Alluri Seetharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, and Chittoor are expected to receive both light showers and occasional heavy rainfall. Other regions, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Sri Sathya Sai, may experience intermittent light showers over the coming days.

The rainfall is being driven by a surface depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is contributing to increasingly active southwest monsoon conditions. This system is also causing a drop in temperatures across many areas of the state, resulting in a cooler and more pleasant weather pattern, even in districts that may not see immediate rainfall.

The Disaster Management Department has issued a warning, urging residents to remain alert due to the risk of lightning and strong gusty winds, which may reach speeds of 30–50 km/h. People are advised to take precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding or poor drainage.

The southwest monsoon, which has already touched the Andaman region, is expected to reach Andhra Pradesh by the first week of June. With its arrival, widespread and consistent rains are forecasted across the state, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat and boosting agricultural prospects.