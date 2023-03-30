NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who reached the national capital on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss and seek resolutions for the long-pending state issues. The Chief Minister met Amit Shah on Wednesday night and is scheduled to meet with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday morning.

AP CM YS Jagan discussed many issues related to the development of the state, sought the release of pending funds for the Polavaram Project, and also related to the employment guarantee scheme among others in the meeting which lasted for more than 40 minutes.

Highlights of AP CM YS Jagan's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

► Andhra Pradesh suffered a lot due to the bifurcation and the unscientific division which has caused severe loss in terms of economy, income, and development. Even though it has been 9 years since the states divide many issues have been pending despite assurances from the Central government. I request you to pay attention to these immediately.

► Sought an ad hoc grant of Rs.10 thousand crores to expedite the Polavaram project construction works.

► Diaphragm at the Polavaram was damaged due to unexpected floods and the DDRMP has estimated that about Rs.2020 crores will be needed for the repairs to be done in the diaphragm wall area.

► The AP state government has spent Rs.2,600.74 crore from its own treasury. These have been pending for the last two years.

► Technical Advisory Committee estimates for the Polavaram project is at Rs. 55,548 crores. I request immediate approval of this amount.

► I appeal to see the issue of drinking water supply as a part of the Polavaram project and to relax the component-wise rules in the construction of the project.

► Give compensation to the flood victims of the Polavaram project as soon as possible. Delays can be avoided if this assistance is provided to flood victims in a DBT manner.

► For the financial year 2014-15, Rs.36,625 crores are pending under resource gap funding for the state. It is requested that these funds be released immediately.

► Sanctions have now been imposed because the previous government in the state used loans beyond the prescribed limit. The loan limit given as per the norms has also been reduced. A debt limit of Rs.42,472 crore was provided in 2021-22 and reduced by Rs.17,923 crore in the next period. I request you to take a positive decision in this matter.

► Rs.7,058 crores due from Telangana DISCOMs to AP Genco for electricity supplied from June 2014 to June 2017 is pending.

► Due to a lack of rationality in selecting beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, a grave injustice is being done to the state. Due to the state government itself giving ration to 56 lakh families who are not covered by the PMGKAY program, we have to bear the burden of about Rs.5,527 crore. In this regard, NITI Aayog has also decided that Andhra Pradesh's plea is correct and we urge you to take appropriate action. The central government's unutilized ration per month is around 3 lakh tonnes. It is enough if 77,000 tons are allocated to the state.

► The center has promised in the parliament houses that special category status will be given to AP during the bifurcation of the states. Due to this, the state will get grants and tax concessions which will benefit the State financially. Apart from large-scale industries, the service sector will also expand. It helps the state to move towards self-reliance. I am appealing to give special status to the state.

► Including the three newly sanctioned medical colleges in the state, there are only 14. I request permission to be granted to the remaining 12 colleges as soon as possible. The work related to these colleges is also progressing very fast, he stated in the meeting with Amit Shah.

Also Read: Centre Releases Rs 826 Crore Funds For Polavaram Project