AP 2024 Election Was Stolen From YSRCP: Ex-Bureaucrat Exposes Massive Rigging

Even as Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s article on the “industrial-scale” rigging in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections created a stir across the country, former bureaucrat P.V.S. Sarma has made shocking revelations about the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sarma shared a detailed post highlighting discrepancies in the number of voters and the voter turnout on election day.

“After reading today’s @RahulGandhi article on #MaharashtraElection, I was compelled to research the AP elections held in May 2024, which were won by the #Kutami. Voting by 6 p.m. = 68.12%. Final tally = 81.86%. Difference = 13.74%. Votes polled increased by almost 46 lakh, i.e., 26,000 per constituency. That was the difference between winners and losers in the election. It’s not the #EVMs, stupid!” he wrote.

Sarma pointed out that while only four lakh voters were added between 2014 and 2019, there was a meteoric rise in the voter count with the Election Commission adding a staggering 42,00,000 new voters between 2019 and 2024.

“All those newly added votes went one way,” he noted.

Even more shocking, he added, was that 23,50,000 voters were added in a period of two months between October 27 and December 9, 2023—on top of the 5,86,000 already added during that period.

Using the hashtag “#DemocracyUnderAttack,” the former bureaucrat demanded that the Election Commission of India explain the sudden surge of 42,00,000 new voters in Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024, especially when the increase during 2014–2019 was just four lakh.

“Can @ECISVEEP explain how it managed to register 24 lakh NEW VOTERS in just two months between Oct ’23 and Dec ’23, and an additional 6 lakh in 2023–24?” he asked.

Sarma observed, “#MaharashtraAssemblyElections was stolen, as per @RahulGandhi’s logical analysis published in @IndianExpress today. Based on the grounds mentioned in the article and the Election Commission data on the AP Assembly elections, we can safely conclude that even the AP election was stolen.”

Echoing Sarma’s concerns, former Rayachoti MLA Gandikota Srikanth Reddy pointed out that in the 2012 by-election, and the 2014 and 2019 elections, the TDP secured between 62,000 and 66,000 votes, while the YSRCP won between 92,000 and 98,000 votes. Compared to 2014, the increase in total votes polled in 2019 was only about 200.

“Compared to 2019, the number of votes polled in 2024 increased by 30,000 — an unprecedented surge. However, in 2024, the YSRCP received 95,000 votes, roughly the same as in previous elections, while the TDP received 96,000 votes. This suggests that all of the additional 30,000 votes polled in 2024, compared to 2019, went to the TDP,” he pointed out.

He further questioned how such a scenario was possible: “Can all 30,000 additional votes go to a single party? Is that even possible? Is that believable?”

The shocking discrepancies in voter additions serve as strong evidence of large-scale rigging — not just in Andhra Pradesh, but potentially across the country — posing a serious threat to the very survival of democracy.