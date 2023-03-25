VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Stamps and Registration Department IG Ramakrishna said that the sub-registrar's offices will function on Sunday, the 26th of March. Since it was the end of the financial year and there were several hundreds of registrations taking place, it was decided to keep the sub-registrar offices open for the public.

In a statement released on Friday, the IG said that this decision was taken for the convenience of the public to complete property registrations. He said that registration charges and other challans can be paid in 51 SBI branches in the state on that day.

