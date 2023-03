AP Assembly Passes Appropriation Bill

Amarvati, Mar 24: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2023 enabling the State government to spend Rs 2.79 lakh crore in the 2023-24 financial year beginning April 1.

The State Assembly passed by voice vote, the Bill piloted by Minister for Finance, Planning, Legislative Affairs & Commercial Taxes Buggana Rajendranath.