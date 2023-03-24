Capital Corruption by Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu and his associates are facing investigation from IT and other central agencies for looting public money between 2014 and 2019.

Corroborating the sequence of events explained by the IT Minister G. Amarnath in the Legislative Assembly earlier on how the TDP president made holes to the exchequer by forcing the agents of contractors to pay commissions, the Chief Minister explained the modus operandi adopted by Chandrababu Naidu.

He said Chandrababu Naidu stooped down to such lows that he had forced L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji, the contractors of Secretariat, High Court, the Assembly and the TIDCO houses to pay commissions for awarding the contracts.

He said commissions to the tune of Rs. 156crore were rerouted to his pockets through shady Companies. These companies which got the bogus sub contract work orders were run by his close associates.

Apart from Chandrababu, his secretary Srinivas and Manoj Vasudev Pardasanny, who played a role in transferring the commissions are facing investigation from the central agencies, he said, adding that the former Chief Minister has already received IT notices.

The IT Appraisal Report, prepared after the IT raids on Srinivas and Manoj says that crores of rupees were siphoned off to Chandrababu through these people.

While the TDP president pocketed public money and misused it for buying public representatives in elections and for selfish political gains, the Government has been working hard to improve the lives of the poor by implementing plethora of welfare schemes and transferring money directly into their accounts through DBT, he said.