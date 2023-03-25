Huge Tornado Strikes Punjab’s Fazilka

Fazilka: A massive tornado appeared out of nowhere suddenly in the Bakainwala village causing injuries to half a dozen people and extreme damage to over 50 houses. According to the villagers, the tornado started around at 4 pm on Friday and caused unexpected damage to the area.

The tornado caused extensive damage to the crops and many rooftops of houses were blown away. However no loss of life was reported, but livestock was injured. High-intensity winds blew over the area uprooting trees & damaging the crops. The tornado later crossed over to the Pakistan side giving the villagers a sense of relief.

Meanwhile, Punjab received the highest rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Cloudy weather and light to heavy rainfalls are predicted in the area over the weekend, according to the weather department.

Usually, giant tornadoes are rare in our country, but this is the fourth tornado in Punjab since 2007. (Inputs from India Today)