Andhra Pradesh To Receive Heavy Rains For Next Three Days

From southern Sri Lanka to northeastern Madhya Pradesh, the Surface Trough which was created at a height of 0.9 km above sea level—passes through Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. As a result, on Tuesday, moderate rain occurred in a number of districts, including Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, and Kakinada. However, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday might see light to moderate rains or thundershowers in some areas of the state, said the head of the Amaravati Meteorological Center.

Farmers might experience challenges with crop loss as a result of these late rains. Particularly, mango crops were severely damaged. Farmers are pleading with the government to help them. On the other side, Telangana also predicted for the rains.