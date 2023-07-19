Amarnath Hits Back at Purandeswari for Demanding White Paper on AP Borrowings

Visakhapatnam: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath hit back at the newly appointed BJP state president D Purandeswari for criticising the state government’s spending on welfare schemes. The BJP leader has demanded a white paper on the loans borrowed by the government.

Amarnath told reporters here on Wednesday that the state government’s spending has not exceeded the requirement and every rupee spent is being accounted for. He said as a public representative he is answerable to the people. The minister also noted that the opposition leader should not forget that the government sometimes takes the loan for the development of the state and its people’s welfare.

Questioning the lack of knowledge of the financial situation of Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP leader said Purandeswari’s relative and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu also borrowed money during his rule and why she chose to remain silent then and raising the matter now. He also claimed that the BJP chief was aware of the misuse of funds during the TDP rule.

