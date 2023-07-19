Muslim Delegation Meets AP CM YS Jagan Over Uniform Civil Code

Amaravati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that his Government is committed to the well-being of minorities and other weaker sections.

Addressing the Muslim representatives who called on him at the Camp Office here on Wednesday to share their opinions on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Chief Minister told them that the Centre has not yet prepared the draft bill on the UCC and no one knows its contents.

“This is your Government working for the interests of the weaker sections and minorities and it will not take any decision that hurts your sentiments. Don’t get unduly worried about it,” he said, adding that only the media is discussing these issues.

A false propaganda is going on the rights of the Muslim women, he said, suggesting that religious heads and elders should reject this effectively.

“Parents would never show partiality towards their children. We shall all make it clear that there is no compromise on the rights of the Muslim women. Think of the steps you would take if you were the Chief Minister and give me your suggestions,” he said.

“India is a country standing for unity in diversity with various religions, castes and groups following their different traditions and customs. Different Personal Law Boards are working based on their faiths and religious practices.

Also Read: BRS to oppose UCC, KCR assures AIMPLB

“If these practices are to be streamlined, that should be done through the Personal Law Boards since they have a fair idea and understanding about these practices and they can only avoid misinterpretation. If these are to be changed, the Supreme Court, Law Commission and the Central Government should together discuss the issues with various Law Boards and work on the proposed changes. Otherwise, it may not work in a country like India which is guided by diversity,” he said.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam, Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, CS Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, MLAs Abdul Hafeez Khan, Nawaz Basha, Shaik Mustafa, MLCs Shaik Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Ruhulla, Muslim religious heads and other Muslim people’s representatives were present.

