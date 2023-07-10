BRS to oppose UCC, KCR assures AIMPLB

Hyderabad, July 10 (IANS) Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if a bill is brought in the Parliament.

This was made clear by Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao when a delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) led by its President, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani met him on Monday.

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who was also part of the delegation, told media persons that KCR stated in clear-cut terms that BRS will oppose UCC.

“He went a step further and said he will speak to like-minded parties on the issue and also suggested to us to discuss with like-minded parties,” he said.

Owaisi said that they requested the Chief Minister to take a lead and speak to other like-minded parties and he told them that they are already working on it.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks on his meeting with the Telangana CM KCR regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) pic.twitter.com/EsYevj5shz — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Realising the importance of the meeting, KCR had also called BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao and floor leader in Rajya Sabha K. Kesava Rao.

Owaisi also appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to oppose the UCC as it was against India’s pluralism and diversity.

“If Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy gives time, we will go and meet him,” the MP said.

He said during the meeting with KCR, the delegation stressed on the point that UCC is not good for pluralism and secularism of the country. “We stated that pluralism is the beauty of our country and the Prime Minister is allergic to pluralism. He does not like it,” he said.

The delegation explained to the BRS chief important points mentioned in the 74-page note given by the AIMPLB to the Law Commission.

“We told him how the BJP in the name of UCC wants to weaken pluralism and secularism. This is not an issue of Muslim minority alone but is also an issue of Christians and tribals. This is also not good for our Hindu brothers. Hindu Undivided family gets Rs.3,000 crore tax rebate. If UCC comes, Hindu Succession Act and Hindu Marriage Act will cease to exist,” he said.

Owaisi said Prime Minister Modi tried to mislead people when he said there can’t be two laws in a house and pointed out that there states have different Criminal Procedure Code.

Owaisi, who is also a member of AIMPLB said, in Madhya Pradesh, tribals are up in arms against UCC while tribals in Chhattisgarh are angry. “It is not only tribals in the northeast but wherever tribals are there they are opposing UCC because they have their own customs. Christians of all denominations are opposing. I read the statement of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee today that they are also opposing. There is no consensus on UCC except that BJP is insisting on it,” he said.

He alleged that BJP was raking up the issue to cover its failures.

