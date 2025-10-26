After Deadly Kurnool Bus Fire, RTA Seizes 40 Buses, Imposes Rs 12 Lakh in Fines

In the aftermath of the Kurnool bus fire accident, which claimed 19 lives, officials from the Road Transport Authority (RTA), along with police officers, conducted thorough inspections of buses operated by private travel agencies.

The special safety inspection drive began on Saturday. According to reports, 40 buses were seized in a single day. Officials also found that 361 buses were operating in violation of multiple rules, resulting in fines totaling Rs 12,80,060.

Inspections revealed that 63 buses had modified seating arrangements without permission. In Nandyal district, cases were registered against 63 buses.

The safety checks focused on essential features such as functional emergency exit doors, fire extinguishers, and glass-breaking equipment. Officials also verified registration documents, fitness certificates, and drivers’ licenses.

68 Cases Booked in Telangana, 4 Buses Seized



A similar drive was launched in Hyderabad on Friday night, a day after the Kurnool tragedy. RTA officials inspected contract carriage buses across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Malkajgiri districts.

In a single day, 68 cases were booked, fines totaling Rs 1.17 lakh were imposed, and four vehicles were seized. The Hyderabad North Zone reported the highest violations, with 23 cases and fines of Rs 46,000.

Officials emphasized that inspections will continue, focusing on sleeper and long-distance buses.

Investigation into the Kurnool bus fire revealed that the vehicle had 16 pending challans, including for speeding and dangerous driving. Vemuri Kaveri Travels, the bus operator, is under scrutiny for failing to ensure adherence to traffic rules, while the driver faces charges of negligence.