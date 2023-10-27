HC Vacation Bench Rejects CBN's Bail Plea In Skill Development Scam

In another setback to beleaguered Chandrababu Naidu, the vacation bench of the AP High Court has rejected Chandrababu's interim bail petition on the health grounds. Naidu's lawyers on Thursday moved the HC for urgent hearing of Naidu's bail plea. Medical reports of doctors were attached for the bail. The Vacation bench headed by Justice Venkata Jyotirmayi Pratap has recused himself from hearing the petition. He reportedly said, "Not before me." He referred the petition to the High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

In the medical reports submitted it is stated that Chandrababu's right eye should be operated for cataract. In June this year, Chandrababu's left eye was operated for cataract. The reports also cited Babu's skin infections below his waist. His advocates requested his bail for medical treatment from the skin specialists.

However, Chandrababu's bail petition was rejected. The bail petition is referred to the Chief Justice and it is posted to 30th October. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its order in Naidu's quash petition against Skill Development Scam case. The court is going to pronounce its verdict on 8th November.

