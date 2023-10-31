Contempt of Court: CBN Defies HC Orders, Speaks To Media

Chandrababu Naidu, who was granted conditional interim bail by the honourable High Court on medical grounds, has defied the HC's additional orders. Following the CID's appeal, the HC has put additional conditions to Chandrababu that he should not participate in any public or political events and asked him to refrain from making any comments. The High Court asked Chandrababu's advocates to file a counter by tomorrow. The court directed Chandrababu to use the bail only for his health treatment including his eye operation and skin-ailments.

However the court's directions fall on deaf ears of CBN. As soon as Chandrababu walked out of Rajahmundry Central Jail, he immediately broke the rule and spoke to media. CID lawyers are going to bring up the matter with the High Court tomorrow. CID lawyers are going to present this as contempt of court. More details are awaited.

