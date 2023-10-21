Chandrababu Became Headache For Courts: Vijay Sai

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP and party's National General Secretary Vijay Sai Reddy gave a befitting counter to AP BJP chief Daggubati Purandheswari. Responding to Purandheswari's comments, Sai Reddy asked what is justice according to her. Raising corruption charges against Chandrababu and his ongoing investigation in the skill development scam, he highlighted the fact that Chandrababu is splurging crores of money as lawyers fee and is filing petition after petition. He also observed that Naidu is using techinical deviations such as '17A' to exempt from the investigation under corruption charges.

“Isn't it strange to spend money on one side to defeat justice and file petition after petition with notorious expensive lawyers and on the other side to worry about winning justice? Purandeshwari ji, what is the meaning of justice, righteousness and honesty in your eyes? Is it unfair to file cases against Chandrababu who committed thousands of crores of scams?"

“Chandrababu's pleaders filed more than 50 petitions from the trial court to the Supreme Court. Even if they are struck down or postponed, some more petitions are being filed. They are so confused that they do not know what court they are requesting. This person has become a headache for the courts, which are under pressure with the burden of pending cases. The legal system is watching all this,” further tweeted Vijay Sai Reddy.

