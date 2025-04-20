Andhra Pradesh issues notification to fill posts of 16,347 teachers

Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday released a notification for conducting a 'Mega District Selection Committee' to fill 16,347 teacher posts across the state.

The Department of School Education released the notification to fill the vacancies through District Selection Committee (DSC).

Director of School Education V. Vijay Rama Raju said the aspirants can submit applications online and pay the fees from April 20 to May 15.

Candidates can apply through the School Education Department's official websites https://cse.ap.gov.in and https://apdsc.apcfss.in.

The online mock test for Mega DSC will be available from May 20. The candidates can download the hall tickets from May 30.

The Computer-Based Tests (CBT) will be held from June 6 to July 6.

The initial answer key will be released two days after the last examination. The candidates can raise objections to the initial key within seven days of its release. The final key will be released seven days after the last date of receiving objections, and the merit list (marks) will be announced seven days after the release of the final key.

The notification, having complete information on the Mega DSC-2025, including the relevant Government Orders, post details, exam schedule, syllabus, and helpdesk details, is available on the website.

According to the Director of School Education, 14,088 vacancies at the district level and 2,259 vacancies at the state/zonal level will be filled.

The vacancies at the district level comprise 7,487 school assistants, 6,599 secondary grade teachers and two physical education teachers.

State Education Minister Nara Lokesh said the coalition government has kept another promise with the Mega DSC notification. He extended heartfelt best wishes to all the aspirants.

The minister said a key promise from the manifesto was being fulfilled.

"This marks a historic leap forward in empowering schools and communities through the recruitment of dedicated and qualified teachers. To every aspirant who waited with patience and perseverance, your moment has arrived. All the very best as you pursue your calling," Minister Lokesh posted on 'X'.

