Andhra Pradesh High Court bench to be set up at Kurnool: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Sept 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that a bench of the state High Court is proposed to be set up at Kurnool and a resolution to this effect will be passed by the Cabinet to send to the Centre for its consent.

Conducting a review meeting on the Law Department at the State Secretariat here, the Chief Minister said that the state government is ready for the setting up of the High Court bench at Kurnool as promised to the people.

Naidu also told the officials to take forward the proposal for establishing an International Law School through the Bar Council of India Trust in an extent of 100 acres in Amaravati. He wanted the International Law School on the lines of the most prestigious institutes like the National Law School of India in Bengaluru and the India International University of Legal Education and Research in Goa, and sought that the proposal for this prestigious institute should be accelerated.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to begin the process of payment of Rs 10,000 per month as an honorarium for junior advocates as mentioned in the party election manifesto. He also wanted the issue of setting up an academy for imparting training to junior advocates to be taken forward.

Later, the officials gave a presentation on the prosecution wing. The Chief Minister directed the officials to see to it that the conviction rate increases in proportion to the number of cases registered and the crimes proved. He also advised that a system be adopted to speed up the investigation process, adding that the prosecution should repose faith among the people that every person who commits a crime will face punishment. Unnecessary disputes should not be created with regard to Government properties and the litigations should also be resolved, he said.

The Chief Minister felt that a more detailed review of the Law Department was needed and asked the officials to come up with more details for the next meeting.

