Andhra Pradesh CM condoles death of soldier in Kashmir gunbattle

Amaravati, Jan 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have condoled the death of an Indian Army soldier from the state in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Naidu said that the news of the death of Jawan Pangala Karthik from Chittoor district has shocked us. “I express my deepest condolences to the family of the brave Jawan Karthik who sacrificed his life for the country. I assure the family that the government will stand by him at all times,” Naidu said in his post on social media platform X.

Minister for Information Technology and Education Nara Lokesh has also expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Army jawan Pangala Karthik from Chittoor district in the encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Karthik laid down his life for the country and his sacrifice is priceless. We stand by Karthik's family. I express my deepest condolences to their family members,” said Lokesh.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Army jawan Pangala Karthik, who tragically lost his life after sustaining severe injuries in an encounter between the Indian Army and terrorists in North Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Pangala Karthik, a native of Ragimanupenta village in Bangarupalem mandal, Puthalapattu constituency of Chittoor district, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to Pangala Karthik’s supreme sacrifice to the nation in the line of duty and prayed for strength to his grieving family and loved ones during this difficult time. Sepoy Pangala Karthik was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists in a hideout at Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district and died as he was being evacuated from the scene of the gunbattle.

