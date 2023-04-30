AP Ministers Slam Rajinikanth For Praising Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Ministers and leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have come down heavily on Tamil superstar Rajinikanth after the latter praised former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday during the NTR centenary celebrations cere

Tourism minister R. K. Roja slammed Rajninkanth for the praise lavished on Naidu. Roja, a former actor, called the superstar's comments ridiculous.

While addressing centenary celebrations of TDP founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao at Vijayawada on Friday, Rajinikanth had heaped praise on Naidu for his vision and the progress achieved by Hyderabad when he was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Roja reminded Rajnikanth that Naidu was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh till 2004 and during the last 20 years, Hyderabad has seen development without Naidu.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu described Rajinikanth as a "coward". He said the actor announced his entry into politics but later ran away. "Rajinikanth is not competent to speak about politics," he said.

The Minister recalled that Rajinikanth stood by Naidu even when the latter removed his father-in-law NTR from power.

YSRCP leader Kodali Nani remarked that Rajinikanth may be a hero in Tamil Nadu but he is a zero in Andhra Pradesh. "Do we need to hear from Rajinikanth about Chandrababu Naidu," he asked.

Nani said the Tamil superstar spoke a lot about the great qualities of NTR. "I want to ask him why he did not come to help NTR when he was attacked at Viceroy Hotel in Hyderabad," he asked, referring to the Naidu-led revolt against NTR in 1995.

The YSRCP leader said that nobody is ready to believe what all Rajinikanth said about Naidu's vision. He also remarked that the actor does shoots for films for three days and spends six days in the hospital.

YSRCP Leaders Respond To Rajinikanth Comments On Chandrababu Naidu

Also Read: Rajnikanth Faces Heat from YSRCP Over Showering Praises on Naidu