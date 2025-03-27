Andhra HC adjourns hearing on Vidadala Rajini's bail plea in extortion case

Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Minister Vidadala Rajini in an extortion case.

The High Court took up her bail petition for hearing but refused to pass an interim order.

The court asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file the counter and posted the case for further hearing on April 2.

The ACB, early this week, booked former state Home Minister Vidadala Rajini in an extortion case, along with suspended IPS officer Palle Joshua and two others. They have been accused of extorting Rs 2.2 crore from the owners of Sri Lakshmi Balaji Stone Crushers in the Palnadu district under the previous YSRCP government.

Terming the allegation as false, Rajini said the TDP-led coalition was acting with political vendetta. She alleged that TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who left the YSRCP just before the 2024 Assembly elections, had fabricated the case against her out of personal vendetta.

Rajini has been named the main accused, followed by then-Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) Palle Joshua, Rajini’s brother-in-law Vidadala Gopi, and her personal assistant Dodda Ramakrishna. They have been accused of abuse of power, criminal misconduct, and extortion.

Nallapaneni Chalapathi Rao, the managing partner of the stone-crushing company, alleged that Rajini colluded with the other accused to extort a bribe of Rs 2 crore for herself, with Joshua and Gopi allegedly extorting another Rs 10 lakh each

Chalapathi Rao alleged that Rajini and Joshua initially demanded Rs 5 crore to allow his company’s operations to continue.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted an inquiry and reportedly submitted a report to the state government on December 3, 2024.

Based on the report, the ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 7 (public servant being bribed) and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 384 (extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

