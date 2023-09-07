Andhra farmers dump tomatoes in open as price crashes to Rs 3 a kg

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 7 (IANS) Farmers in Andhra Padesh’s Kurnool and Nandyal districts are dumping tomatoes on roads as the price has crashed to Rs 3 a kg in the wholesale market.

Only a few days ago, tomatoes were being sold for Rs 150 to Rs 200 a kg, but now the same veggie is being dumped on roads by the farmers.

On Thursday, the price in Pyapili market in Nandyal district dropped to Rs 3 a kg. Realising that by selling tomatoes at such a low price they will not be able to recover labour and transport charges, farmers dumped them on roads or in open areas in the villages.

Farmers threw hundreds of tonnes of tomatoes near the Dhone National Highway. Cattle were seen feeding on the heaps of tomatoes.

The prices have drastically come down over the last few days due to increase in production following heavy rains.

Prices have also slumped in Madanapalle market in Chittoor district.

It may be recalled that some farmers in Telugu states became millionaires due to record increase in prices of tomatoes in July-August. A tomato farmer from Chittoor district had literally hit the jackpot by earning a whopping Rs 4 crore in 45 days.

The 48-year-old sold his produce not only in the tomato market in Madanapalle, but also transported the crop to neighbouring Karnataka as it fetched higher price there.

