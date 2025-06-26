Anbumani Ramadoss slams DMK over 'unfulfilled' promises on ration shop reforms

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday criticised the DMK government for "failing" to implement key reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS), as promised in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto.

In a strongly worded statement, Anbumani said that despite being in power for over 50 months, the DMK had not taken any concrete steps to streamline the administration of ration shops across the state.

"There are currently 37,328 ration shops functioning under various departments, including Cooperatives and Food. This fragmented structure has led to significant disparities in working conditions, salaries, and service benefits for the employees," he alleged.

He pointed out that the DMK, in its 2021 poll manifesto, had assured the public that all ration shops would be brought under a single administrative department to ensure uniformity and better management.

"That promise has remained only on paper, and the challenges faced by ration shop workers continue without resolution," he said.

The PMK leader also slammed the government for "neglecting" several other PDS-related promises, including the distribution of goods in pre-packed bundles, the resumption of black gram supply, and the provision of an additional kilogram of sugar to ration card holders.

"All of these promises have been completely ignored. The public is left disappointed, and the trust they placed in the DMK is eroding," he stated.

Anbumani urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to act without further delay and ensure that the commitments made during the election campaign are fulfilled.

"The government must take immediate steps to address the concerns of ration shop employees and the people dependent on the PDS," he said.

The remarks come at a time when the DMK government is facing mounting criticism from opposition parties over its handling of welfare schemes and election pledges.

With the 2026 Assembly elections drawing closer, pressure is expected to intensify on the ruling party to demonstrate tangible progress on its promises.

