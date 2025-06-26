OPSC Group-B Exam on June 29: Check Admit Card, Exam Schedule
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Assistant Industries Officer (Class-II, Group-B) recruitment exam under the Odisha Industries Service, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Department. Candidates who have applied can now download their admit cards from the official website — opsc.gov.in.
Exam Schedule
The written examination is scheduled for June 29, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts:
First Shift (Paper-I):
- Time: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
- Subjects: General English, General Awareness, and General Aptitude
Second Shift (Paper-II):
- Time: 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM
- Subject: Basic Engineering
Total Vacancies
This recruitment drive aims to fill 151 Assistant Industries Officer posts.
Special Provisions
Candidates belonging to the Persons with Disability (PwD) category will receive an extra 20 minutes per hour during the examination to attempt each paper.
How to Download OPSC Admit Card 2024
Follow the steps below to download your admit card:
- Visit the official OPSC website: opsc.gov.in
- Click on the link titled
- ‘Assistant Industries Officer (Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25) - Download Admission Certificate and Instructions to the Candidates’
- Enter your login credentials as required
- View and download your admit card
Carefully verify all details and take a printout for exam day
Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and reach the exam center well before reporting time. For further updates, keep checking the official website.