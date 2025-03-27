Ananya Panday reveals her favorite go-to Indian outfit

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who recently became the showstopper for fashion designer Anamika Khanna, revealed her favorite go-to outfit.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actress shared that when it comes to her wardrobe, she doesn’t spend too much time deciding what to wear. With the help of her team, she ensures her outfits are always on point. However, if she had to pick a go-to look, Ananya said she feels most at ease in a suit.

Ananya told IANS, “Honestly, I don’t spend too much time deciding what I wear. I have an entire team that helps me choose my outfits. But if I had to pick a go-to, I’d say I feel most comfortable in a suit. I absolutely love wearing suits. I’m also a big fan of shoulder pads — they just give off such a strong, confident vibe that I enjoy.”

When asked about her fashion mistakes, the actress shared a refreshing perspective on life and style. “Oh, fashion mistakes? I don’t really dwell on them. I believe everything is a learning experience. So, no, I don’t regret anything in life,” Panday mentioned. Speaking about her look, the ‘Student Of the Year 2’ actress stated, “As for my look, well, I would say it’s simple yet elegant. I always try to stay true to my style while keeping comfort in mind.”

On March 26, Ananya turned heads at Lakmé Fashion Week, kicking off the show for Anamika Khanna in an eye-catching, embellished outfit. The 26-year-old actress made a bold fashion statement as she graced the runway in a daring, one-of-a-kind look. She wore a silver bralette, intricately detailed with chain accents, evoking the image of a warrior’s armor reimagined for the modern era.

On the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her film “Kesari Chapter 2,” which also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The upcoming actioner is slated to be released on April 18 worldwide.

“Kesari Chapter 2” portrayed the events leading up to the historic Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army faced off against 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

The motion poster for the film hints that the sequel will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, an event that marked a pivotal moment in India’s struggle for independence.

