Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal bond over cricket on 'KBC 15'

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal indulged in a very engaging conversation circling around the cricket, and shared delightful anecdotes.

In the upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', viewers will witness the entry of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar. The duo will be seen promoting their upcoming movie 'The Great Indian Family'.

In a surprising twist of events, our very own Punjabi Munda, Vicky will spill the beans on things he does when boredom strikes on film sets. And his favourite pastime is playing cricket. When it comes to India’s most loved game, Vicky and host Big B had a very engaging conversation circling the sport.

Adding to the banter, Vicky shares: "I'm a die-hard cricket fan. I love watching it, keeping up with it, and of course, playing it. Ever since I was a kid, gully cricket has been a huge part of my life. Even today, when we're on set, if there's an early pack-up or some free time, we grab chairs, set up patlas, and dive headfirst into a game of cricket."

Apparently, even Bachchan chimed in with a delightful anecdote. He recalled his cricketing adventures with Vicky's father, the action director Sham Kaushal, during outdoor shoots in picturesque locales like Kashmir.

Vicky added another layer to this cricketing tale. He grins and says: "You know, on the eve of January 26, in our society, we have a tradition. We play cricket throughout the night, with the whole neighbourhood coming together. We keep the ladies in action too, serving up cold coffee and tea. Cricket isn't just a game; it's an emotion."

The winning amount will be donated by Vicky and Manushi to the Manavlok Organization, which looks into uplifting backward and rural communities through socio-economic help.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.