Amit Shah's Telangana visit postponed due to heavy rains

Hyderabad, July 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Telangana scheduled on July 29 has been postponed in view of heavy rains and floods in the state.

Shah was scheduled to attend a couple of programmes in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was to meet social influencers at a programme to be held in Film Nagar.

The senior BJP leader was also scheduled to meet state BJP leaders in connection with the party's preparations for upcoming Assembly elections.

This was to be Amit Shah's first meeting to the state after the change of leadership in the state.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was recently appointed as the new BJP state president.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was removed from the post of the president after a section of leaders unhappy with his style of functioning complained to the central leadership.

This is the second time Amit Shah's visit to Telangana has been postponed in two months.

He was earlier scheduled to visit the state on June 15.

He was scheduled to address a public meeting in Khammam.

However, due to severe cyclonic conditions on the West Coast, especially in the three states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, Shah's visit was postponed.

He was personally monitoring rescue operations.

