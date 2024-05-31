Amit Shah visits Rajkot days after game zone fire tragedy

Rajkot, May 31 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah visited Gujarat's Rajkot city on Friday, days after a game zone fire tragedy here in which at least 28 people, including children, were killed.

HM Shah arrived at Hirasar Airport in Rajkot, where he stayed for 40 minutes.

During his stopover at the airport, the Home Minister sought updates on the investigation into the fire incident from Rajkot City Police Commissioner Brijesh Kumar Jha, Collector Prabhav Joshi, and Municipal Commissioner D.P. Desai.

On May 29, the Rajkot Crime Branch detained Town Planning Officer M.D. Sagathia and Fire Officer B.J. Theba from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

These officials are being questioned about how the gaming zone operated with only an entertainment license and without critical approvals such as no-objection certificate, an approved layout plan, a building-use certificate, and proper fire clearances.

The investigation has also resulted in the arrests of the TRP game zone's four owners -- Yuvrajsinh Solanki, Rahul Rathod, Dhaval Thakkar, and Kiritsinh Jadeja.

Another owner, Prakash Hiran, was confirmed dead in the fire through a DNA test. Additionally, the manager, Nitin Jain, is in police custody.

The arrested individuals face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

