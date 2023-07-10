Amit Shah to visit Bhopal on Tuesday, likely to hold meeting over pee-gate issue

Bhopal, July 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Bhopal on Tuesday evening and will held a marathon meeting with Madhya Pradesh BJP working committee to review the poll preparations.

Union Minister’s sudden visit comes following the horror pee-gate incident.

He is scheduled to arrive Bhopal by 7:30 pm and will chair a meeting of the state unit party leaders at party headquarters.

Sources said Shah is also likely to meet some state BJP leaders individually to discuss on pee-gate issue. Shah will leave the city at 11:30 pm.

Sidhi’s incident has sparked political row in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, and the ruling BJP is facing ire of both the Scheduled Tribe and Brahmin communities. While tribals are furious over humiliation of one of their own, Brahmins are angry that the house the accused family lived in, was razed, rendering them homeless.

Notably, the incident has occurred just before five months ahead of the assembly polls and both Brahmin and Tribal communities have strong hold in the politics of Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP is trying to douse fire on two fronts following Sidhi urination case.

Following the pee-gate incident, Vivek Kol, who was the general secretary of the BJP Sidhi district unit on Sunday quit the party.

“My resignation is final. I had emailed it to MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma two days ago. I have posted it in the BJP’s office-bearers’ Whatsapp group. The party has not asked me to take back my resignation,” Vivek Kol added.

