Amit Shah stresses on using technology, reviews implementation of new criminal laws

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised on the use of technology in crime control and called for a system with generation of alerts at predefined stages and timelines right from registration to disposal of the case for speedy investigation.

While chairing a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), he stressed the use of biometric technology to identify unclaimed bodies.

The Union Home Minister said there is a need to regularly interact with senior police formations of State/UTs to monitor the progress of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) regularly and provide impetus to the project.

He said that NCRB should create a data-rich platform to benefit the Investigation Officers and other stakeholders of the Criminal Justice System.

He appreciated NCRB's efforts in the technical implementation of New Criminal Laws and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

The Union Minister also reviewed the integration of CCTNS 2.0, NAFIS, Prisons, Courts, Prosecution and Forensics with ICJS 2.0 at the all-India level. Union Home Secretary, Director NCRB and several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB and NIC were present in the meeting.

During the discussions, he asked NCRB to facilitate the complete implementation of new criminal laws in ICJS 2.0, stressing on use of applications like eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign and eSummons in every state/UT.

Elaborating on the need to have a generation of alerts right from registration to disposal of a case, he said alerts to investigation officers and senior officers as per pre-defined timelines would help expedite the investigation.

He emphasised that a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs and NCRB should visit the States/Union Territories to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways.

