Amit Shah inaugurates National Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad

Hyderabad, June 29 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the National Turmeric Board headquarters at Nizamabad in Telangana, saying this fulfilled the long-pending demand of turmeric farmers.

This marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s turmeric industry and empowering farmers in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, he said crores of farmers across the country, especially turmeric farmers in Telangana, had been demanding a National Turmeric Board for 40 years. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today fulfilled the promise made to farmers.

Amit Shah congratulated turmeric growers on the setting up of the Turmeric Board. He noted that Nizamabad has been known as the capital of turmeric for several decades, but the product has not reached the international market.

The Union Minister exuded confidence that with the setting up of the Board, turmeric cultivated in Nizamabad will be exported to most countries in the next 3-4 years.

He recalled that Prime Minister Modi had announced the National Turmeric Board in the 2023 elections. A notification was issued in October 2023, and today, the temporary headquarters of the Board has been inaugurated.

Amit Shah stated that with the Board commencing its operations, turmeric farmers will no longer have to rely on middlemen. The Board will handle the entire value chain from cultivation to marketing and exports.

Stating that turmeric has been grown in India for centuries, the Union Minister said Indian women use it in food because they know that it is anti-viral, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory. Because of its medicinal properties, turmeric is known as a wonder drug across the world, he said.

He pointed out that India also grows turmeric varieties with 6 per cent to 7.8 per cent curcumin content. He said the country has also started GI tagging of the production and marketing of organic turmeric.

Amit Shah said India has set a target of exports of one billion dollars worth of turmeric by 2030. The Board will work to ensure that turmeric farmers get the highest price, increase consumption of turmeric in the world market and propagate the medicinal value of Indian turmeric. The Board will also train farmers in cultivating quality turmeric, which faces no problems in exports.

He noted that Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal and Kamareddy districts are among the top turmeric-producing districts in the country.

Stating that in 2025, turmeric farmers are getting a price of Rs 18,000 to 19,000 per quintal, he exuded that in three years this will increase by Rs 6,000 to 7,000.

He also mentioned that in 2023-24, turmeric was grown in an area of 3 lakh hectares in the country, while the production was 10.74 lakh tonnes.

He announced that the branch offices of Bharat Cooperative Exports Limited and Bharat Organic Cooperative Limited will be opened in Nizamabad to promote exports

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana’s Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, Nizamabad MP D. Arvind, Rajya Sabha member K. Lakshman and first chairman of National Turmeric Board Palla Ganga Reddy were present on the occasion.

