Amit Sadh: Don’t litter, else you regret it later

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh has raised awareness about environmental responsibility and urged people not to litter, warning that regret will follow later.

In a recent post on Instagram, Amit highlighted the importance of environmental responsibility, using chocolate as a metaphor.

He shared a video of him trekking and said in Hindi: “In motorcycle and trekking, chocolate is very useful after water. I forgot to eat chocolate. But this should not be forgotten. You have it, your chocolate. Your wrapper, your plastic, your responsibility.”

He captioned the post: “The chocolate series continues… Don’t litter, else you regret it later!

#msml #travel #swacchbharat”

The message, "Aapki chocolate, aapka wrapper, aapka plastic, aapki zimmedari", emphasised the need for individuals to take ownership of their actions and their impact on the environment.

Amit is best known for his performances in films like Kai Po Che! Sultan and Gold. In recent years, he has become well-known for his roles in web series. He played Inspector Kabir Sawant in three seasons of Breathe.

He started his acting career with the teen drama Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and later appeared in the reality shows Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 1. He played the role of Kshitij in Shobna Desai's soap opera Durgesh Nandinii .

In Avrodh: The Siege Within, he played an important role in a military drama about the 2016 Uri attack. Jeet Ki Zid is a series based on the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, an army officer.

He was also seen as a host of “MTV Dark Scroll – Muqabla Anjaan Se” an Indian paranormal reality television series. Filmed in Uttarakhand, it also features paranormal experts Sarbajeet Mohanty and Pooja Vijay.

The show followed nine seekers, who embark on an exploratory adventure across seven of the most haunted locations in Uttarakhand, confronting supernatural challenges and their deepest fears.

