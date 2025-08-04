Amit Malviya highlights attack on Hindu women in Kolkata refusing to chant religious slogans

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS) BJP's IT Cell chief and party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Monday, highlighted an event of a group of Muslim women attacking a group of Hindu women here after the latter refused to chant "Allah Hu Akbar" slogan in a public place, as was demanded by the attackers.

Malviya, shared on his official social media account, a post by the West Bengal unit of the BJP made earlier in the day, where the latter also uploaded a video, in which one of the attacked Hindu women was seen and heard describing the attack they faced in South Kolkata.

IANS, however, was not in a position to check the authenticity of the video.

In the video, the victim woman was seen and heard as claiming that the attack on her, as well as some other Hindu women, took place at Dhakuria Lake in South Kolkata.

As per her version, they were stopped by a group of Muslim women, who asked them to chant the "Allah Hu Akbar" slogan.

"One of us calmly pointed out that this was a public place and not a religious place. She also argued that since they were Hindus, they could not be forced to chant that particular religious slogan. Thereafter, she was attacked," said the woman, who was seen and heard claiming in the video.

Reacting to the video, BJP leader Malviya, on Monday afternoon, claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee achieved what even Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his protege Huseyn Suhrawardy could not by making Kolkata unsafe for native Bengali Hindus.

"Once a vibrant, affable, and cosmopolitan city, Kolkata now lives in fear. If this is the condition of women in the state capital, one can only imagine the horrors unfolding in mofussil towns and villages," he claimed.

According to BJP leader Malviya, there was Sandeshkhali in every corner of West Bengal, and Mamata Banerjee's silence on this issue was complicity.

At the time the report was filed, there was neither any reaction from the police administration nor from the ruling Trinamool Congress on the matter.

