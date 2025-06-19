Amit Malviya hails HM Amit Shah for calling languages soul of Indian cultural identity

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sent a powerful message about Hindi and other Indian languages being the soul of cultural identity, civilisational wisdom and history, BJP leader Amit Malviya said on Thursday.

“Indian languages are the soul of our cultural identity — Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah,” wrote Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, on X.

“In a powerful message, Shri @AmitShahJi underscored the importance of promoting Indian languages, calling them not just a medium of communication but a repository of our civilisational wisdom and history,” he said.

He expressed confidence that by embracing and empowering our own languages, India will not only preserve its cultural roots but also rise to global prominence by 2047 — the centenary of our independence. It is time to think, speak and innovate in our own languages — because true Atmanirbharta begins with Bhasha, posted Malviya on X.

In his earlier message on Hindi Diwas on September 14 last year, the Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot of work has been done to strengthen Hindi and local languages in the last 10 years.

“Modi ji has proudly addressed many international forums in Hindi and has put forward the importance of Hindi not only in the country but across the world. Along with this, PM Modi has also increased the sense of pride towards our languages ​​within the country,” he said.

PM Modi has given a new life to all our languages ​​and Hindi by giving an important place to imparting primary education in the mother tongue in the new education policy, he said.

HM Shah said that Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages​. “Whether it is Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil or Bangla, every language strengthens Hindi and Hindi strengthens every language,” he said.

Union Home Minister said that if we look at the Hindi movement carefully, whether it is Rajagopalachari ji, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose or Acharya Kriplani, all of them hailed from non-Hindi speaking areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.