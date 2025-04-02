Amid traditional ceremony Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar to be new titular head of Rajasthan royal family

Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) The traditional 'Gaddi Utsav' ceremony of Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family of Rajasthan's Mewar, is being conducted on Wednesday.

This tradition is being observed following the passing of his father, Arvind Singh Mewar.

The rituals began with a Hawan-Pujan at around 9.30 a.m. in the City Palace premises. Dressed in white, attendees gathered in the Rai Courtyard of Nau Chowki Mahal within the City Palace. The chanting of mantras was being led by Vice Chancellor Dr Vagish Kumar Goswami.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar was also seen dressed in white during the ceremony. His son, Haritraj Singh Mewar, sought blessings from saints on the occasion. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar’s father-in-law, Kanak Vardhan Singh, also arrived at the Udaipur City Palace to attend the event.

Other traditions of the royal family include the horse worship ceremony, which will take place at 3 p.m., followed by a visit to Shri Eklingnathji in Kailashpuri at 4.20 p.m.

The Hathipol Dwar will be worshipped at 7 p.m., and at 8.15 p.m., the Rangpaltai Dastur ritual of Bhaipa and Sardars will be performed.

A dress code has been prescribed for attendees: men must wear white kurta-pyjama, while women should wear white suits or traditional white attire.

The ceremonies will conclude with Lakshyaraj Singh’s visit to Jagdish Temple for darshan at 9 p.m. This event follows the passing of Arvind Singh Mewar, who died on March 16 after a prolonged illness.

His elder brother, Mahendra Singh Mewar, passed away earlier on November 10, 2024. Subsequently, his son, Nathdwara MLA Vishvraj Singh Mewar, was coronated in a ceremony held at Chittorgarh Fort.

Earlier, Udaipur witnessed a row in the erstwhile royal family after the coronation of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar as the 77th Maharana of Mewar. A stand-off took place with his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar at the gates of the historic city palace after Singh was refused entry into the palace, which is now run by a trust managed by his cousin and uncle Shreeji Arvind Singh Mewar.

