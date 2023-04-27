Amid resentment among Manipur BJP MLAs, meeting remains 'inconclusive'

Imphal, April 27 (IANS) Amid the resentment among a section of BJP legislators against Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and the resignation of four ruling party MLAs from government posts, a meeting was held on Thursday but remained "inconclusive", sources said.

There was no official word regarding the meeting.

However, a BJP leader said that party's northeast coordinator and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who was present in the meeting, would report to the central leaders about the Thursday's meeting and then the high command would decide.

Expressing their resentment against the Chief Minister, between April 13 and April 24, four MLAs -- Thokchom Radheysham, Karam Shyam, Raghumani Singh, and Paonam Brojen Singh - quit their government posts. The four BJP legislators were, respectively, the Chief Minister's advisor, and Chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Development Corporation, the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency and the Manipur Development Society. All the four MLAs claimed that they were not given due responsibility, funds and authority to function in their posts.

Biren Singh had claimed earlier this week that there are no differences of opinion and resentment among the legislators.

After Thursday's meeting, he, in a tweet, said that the meeting deliberated on the ongoing preparations of the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat which would be broadcast worldwide on April 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat has touched the lives of millions of individuals not only in the country but across the globe, Singh claimed and appealed to everyone to tune in to Mann Ki Baat this Sunday at 11 a.m.

Besides Chief Minister, Patra, Manipur state BJP President A. Sharda Devi and senior state party leaders were also present at the meeting.

