Amid father-son rift, PMK general council meeting begins; empty chair marks party founder's absence

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) general council meeting began here on Saturday under the chairmanship of party president Anbumani Ramadoss, overshadowed by the ongoing public rift between him and his father, party founder S. Ramadoss.

In a striking gesture, an empty chair was placed at the centre of the stage to symbolically acknowledge the founder's position in the party, despite his absence.

Dr. Ramadoss has recently declared himself the party's president, challenging Anbumani's leadership and sparking a rare public dispute within the PMK's top ranks.

Addressing the delegates, Anbumani sought to downplay the internal tensions, instead focusing on the party's political goals.

He told members that the meeting would take "several significant decisions" on the PMK's future direction and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to what he described as its original mission.

"The PMK will continue to work towards reclaiming Tamil Nadu by upholding the ideals of Maruthuvar Ayya [Dr. Ramadoss] and treading in his footsteps," Anbumani said, using the honorific by which his father is known to party cadres.

He also urged members to remain united in their efforts, stressing that the party's cause was larger than any individual differences.

The meeting comes at a politically sensitive time for the PMK, which has been positioning itself for a larger role ahead of the next assembly elections.

Traditionally influential among the Vanniyar community, the party has been exploring possible alliances while also attempting to expand its reach beyond its core base.

While the rift between father and son has sparked speculation about possible splits within the party, leaders loyal to Anbumani appeared keen to project a sense of continuity and discipline.

The symbolic presence of the empty chair, placed in the most prominent position on stage, was widely seen as a conciliatory gesture aimed at keeping channels open with the founder despite the current standoff.

Political observers noted that the PMK's ability to manage its internal differences would be crucial in determining its bargaining power in any pre-poll alliances.

The general council meeting is expected to conclude with resolutions outlining the party’s political stand, organisational changes, and strategies for upcoming electoral battles. For now, the empty chair remains a powerful image - a reminder of the PMK's origins and a silent question mark over its immediate future.

