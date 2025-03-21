Ameesha Patel gives glimpse of her ‘chaotic work mode’

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel has switched her work mode on and shared a glimpse of her “chaotic” shoot.

Ameesha took to her Instagram, where she posted a video. In the clip, the actress is seen sitting in her vanity van in front of the dressing table. A swarm of people from her hair and make-up team are seen getting her dolled up.

“When shoots get chaotic —- Work Mode —Shoot Mode,” she wrote as the caption, which has the song “Voyage voyage” by Kate Ryan playing in the background.

Ameesha, who made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the blockbuster “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”, did not reveal what she was shooting for.

The 49-year-old actress made her Telugu debut with the 2000 film “Badri” starring Pawan Kalyan. She was later seen in the blockbuster “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” in 2001, where she was seen paired alongside Sunny Deol,

Ameesha was also seen in “Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage”, “Humraaz”, “Yeh Hai Jalwa”, “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “Race 2” After continued fluctuations, she made a career comeback by reprising her role in the sequel Gadar 2 in 2023.

Sunny Deol-starrer “Gadar 2”, a period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the iconic cult film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It also features Utkarsh Sharma reprising their starring roles from the previous film.

The plot revolves around the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to India and Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son Jeete.

In February, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha’s reunion sparked a wave of excitement among fans on social media. As photos and videos from their reunion went viral, many demanded "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2."

Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" marked the Bollywood debut of both Hrithik and Ameesha. The 2000 romantic thriller also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani.

