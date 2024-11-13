Ameesha Patel gets trolled over intimate pic with businessman Nirvaan Birla

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Ameesha Patel recently found herself at the receiving end of social media backlash after posting a cozy picture with businessman Nirvaan Birla.

The photo, shared on her social media quickly garnered attention, but not all the reactions were positive. While many of her fans expressed admiration for the actress, a section of netizens brutally trolled her.

On Tuesday, the ‘Gadar’ actress shared a photo where Nirvaan was seen giving Ameesha a warm hug, both flashing big smiles for the camera. The duo appeared to be at a restaurant, enjoying their time together. In the caption, the ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ actress affectionately referred to Nirvaan as her “darling.” She wrote, “DUBAI — lovely evening with my darling @nirvaanbirla,” adding several red heart emojis.

Interestingly, Nirvaan replied saying, “Too much fun! Love you.”

Reacting to the photo, one user wrote, “Ameesha likes rich men.” Another commented, “You look like his mom.” One of the trolls age-shamed the actress, writing, “19 saal chota hai.”

Another irate user commented, “It's greatest downfall, from very rich very successful starting in Bollywood to this.”

While Ameesha is 49 years old, Nirvaan is 30.

For the unversed, Nirvaan wears several hats as an entrepreneur, edupreneur, and singer. He is the founder of Birla Brainiacs and Birla Open Minds and is the son of Yashovardhan Birla and Avanti Birla.

Talking about Patel’s love life, the actress has been linked to a few well-known figures. One of the most talked-about was her rumoured relationship with director Vikram Bhatt. Their relationship became the subject of much attention in the early 2000s, reportedly beginning during the filming of “Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage.” However, their romance eventually ended after a few years.

Later, Ameesha reportedly found love with London-based entrepreneur Kanav Puri. Their romance often made headlines, as they were frequently spotted together at public events and parties. Despite their apparent closeness, the relationship ended, with Ameesha later sharing that the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship contributed to their breakup.

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in “Gadar 2”, the highly anticipated sequel to her 2001 hit film. She starred alongside Sunny Deol in the movie, which became a massive success. Anil Sharma’s directorial shattered box office records by earning nearly Rs 700 crore.

