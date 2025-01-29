Ambuja Cements' net profit more than doubles in Q3

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, on Wednesday reported robust profit after tax (PAT) growth at Rs 2,620 crore, which more than doubled (year-on-year) in Q3 FY25.

The revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,329 crore in Q3, from Rs 8,129 crore in the same period last fiscal (FY24).

Net worth stood at Rs 62,535 crore sans debt, with cash and cash equivalent at Rs 8,755 crore (14 per cent of the net worth), the company said in a statement.

"We are pleased to report a quarter of sustainable performance, aligned with our growth plan. With focus on innovation, digitisation, customer satisfaction, and ESG, our vision drives our expansion into new geographies," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements Limited.

"Our strategic acquisitions have significantly increased our capacity and market presence," he added.

According to Kapur, "this will be dove-tailed with our ongoing expansion projects, delivering exceptional value for our stakeholders and propelling us towards achieving over 104 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity by Q4 FY25 and 118 MTPA by FY26".

In the quarter, the company commissioned 200 MW solar power at Khavda which will lead to a reduction in power costs in upcoming quarters.

It registered an additional 631 million metric tonnes (MT) limestone reserves during the December quarter, taking total reserves to 8.3 billion MT.

Earlier this year, Ambuja Cements Ltd received an observation letter with 'no objection' from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 'no adverse observations' from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with regard to a merger with Adani Cementation Ltd.

The proposal for a merger between Adani Cementation and Ambuja Cements had received approval from the board in June 2024.

Ambuja Cement acquired Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) at an equity value of Rs 8,100 crore in October last year. The company announced the acquisition of 46.8 per cent shares of OCL from its current promoters and certain public shareholders and the acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

